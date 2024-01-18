Madras High Court relief to woman seeking compassionate appointment

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted relief to a woman who sought compassionate appointment after the death of her mother, who worked as a headmistress in a panchayat union middle school in Madurai, in 2018. The petitioner, M Yogamagi, approached the court after her application was rejected on two grounds.

Justice L Victoria Gowri cited a GO passed in 2020, with revised guidelines for granting compassionate appointments. According to the order, If a person of a family was employed even before the death of a government servant family member but was living separately without extending any help, then another eligible dependant from the family would be considered for compassionate appointment.