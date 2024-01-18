Madras High Court relief to woman seeking compassionate appointment

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted relief to a woman who sought compassionate appointment after the death of her mother, who worked as a headmistress in a panchayat union middle school in Madurai, in 2018. The petitioner, M Yogamagi, approached the court after her application was rejected on two grounds.
Justice L Victoria Gowri cited a GO passed in 2020, with revised guidelines for granting compassionate appointments. According to the order, If a person of a family was employed even before the death of a government servant family member but was living separately without extending any help, then another eligible dependant from the family would be considered for compassionate appointment.
The GO also states that the pension drawn by the deceased employee’s family need not be considered while assessing the family’s income.
Justice Gowri directed the concerned district educational officer to provide a job to the petitioner within three months.