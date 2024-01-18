No room for three-language policy, TN govt tells Annamalai

CHENNAI: Joining the issue with BJP state president K Annamalai, the state government on Sunday ruled out the possibility of implementing a three-language policy and said its two-language will continue. The government also denied as wrong the contention of Annamalai that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been included in the curriculum as mentioned in the New National Education Policy (NEP) and clarified that the state government unveiled the AI Policy in 2020 ahead of the NEP.

"There is no possibility for implementing the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu and it will not become a reality as being day-dreamt by Annamalai," an official statement said.



The state government has signed an MoU with Microsoft to introduce Technology Education and Learning Support Programme (TEALS) and provide AI training to students. This is the first-of-its-kind programme in India. "Annamalai should not try to twist or change history. The state government totally denies his contentions," the statement added.