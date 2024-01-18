One more signal replaced with U-turn in Coimbatore city to ease traffic

Subsequently, the road safety committee suggested implementing the same in other parts of the city. With the Mettupalayam Road (NH 181) being one of the busiest roads in the city, officials removed the two two traffic signals near the Saibaba Colony junction last year after TNIE reported on the hardships of the motorists and implemented the U-turn system.

Further to that, the officials have now taken down the traffic signal near the Alagesan Road junction and enforced the U-turn system on a pilot basis. To facilitate this, the road median opposite the Murugan Mills has been removed.

Speaking to TNIE, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) G Manuneethi said that the U-turn system will be made permanent depending upon the feedback from the motorists and the public. People proceeding towards Poo Market or the Brooke Bond Road from the Alagesan Road need to take a U-turn opposite Murugan Mills. Similarly, vehicles can make a U-turn near the Bharathi Park Road 2nd street to reach the Alagesan Road.