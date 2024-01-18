People wary of Coimbatore Corporation's decision to build raods with paver blocks

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has drawn criticism from a section of residents for its decision to lay road using paver blocks instead of concrete as they may not offer the same grip as concrete road.

The CCMC is restoring roads that were damaged due to infrastructure work such as underground drainage, water supply, IOCL’s gas pipeline and internet cable laying projects. Sources said the civic body plans to use paver blocks in interior roads (4-6 feet wide).

S Vivin Saravan, a social activist told TNIE, “The civic body must reconsider its decision to use paver blocks as they are a failure. Around 2018, the civic body used paver blocks on narrow roads in Sukrawarpet, UTG Lane, JP Lane, Edayar Street, etc. But due to their poor durability and slippery nature, many two-wheelers and even pedestrians slipped and fell down resulting in injuries. The CCMC replaced them with concrete roads. But the CCMC is set to repeat the mistake again. It must reconsider its decision about using paver blocks.”