PM Modi to be chief guest at Khelo India opening in Chennai

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the opening ceremony of the sixth Khelo India Youth Games 2023 which will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday around 6 pm.

This is the first time that the games are being held in South India.

The games will be organised across four cities in Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, and Coimbatore - from January 19 to 31.

During the inaugural ceremony, Modi will also launch and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 250 crore, related to broadcasting sector. This includes the launch of the revamped DD Podhigai channel as DD Tamil; 12 Akashvani FM projects in 8 states; and 4 DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 states.