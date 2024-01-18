Road sweepers gathering dust at Coimbatore Corporation headquarters

A Krishna Kumar, a motorist from Kavundampalayam, told TNIE, “CCMC deployed the machines and workers to sweep roads. The machines disappeared and sanitary workers were clearing the road in the early morning hours. Recently, even they went missing, as a result fine dust hangs in the air almost throughout the day. The officials must take action soon and prevent the pollution.”

When inquired about it, a CCMC official told TNIE that the trucks can be used only in the early mornings and only on wide roads.

“The trucks should be operated at a very slow speed in order to clear the mud and other dust particles on the roads. So, they can be operated only during the early mornings and only a certain stretch of the road is covered in that given time. So it’s a bit challenging. The trucks are fully functional and are being utilised regularly”, he added.