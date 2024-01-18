Stop 'One Nation One Election' consultations, else face legal action: DMK

Amending the Constitution to hold simultaneous elections to the various democratic setups would snatch away the rights given to the states.

“This is a dangerous idea which will have a serious impact on centre-state relations. Besides, it would also have an impact on the union government. The high-level committee should not intend to satisfy the BJP government which is power-hungry. The committee should not support the attempts of a party which has a majority in Parliament to destabilise or modify the Constitution which ensures equal opportunity to all,” the DMK added.



The DMK said the Law Commission, in 2022, sought views on conducting simultaneous polls to Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. Now, the union government has extended the panel’s terms of reference to seek views on conducting simultaneous polls to municipalities and panchayats as well, it said.