Tamil Nadu: AIADMK leaders, past & present, pay homage to MGR

CHENNAI: As usual, the present and past leaders of AIADMK celebrated the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran separately on Wednesday. Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to the statue of MGR at the party headquarters here and cut a 107 kg cake to mark the 107th birth anniversary of the late leader and distributed it among the party cadre.
Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam along with his close aides and supporters garlanded the statue of MGR on Anna Salai and paid his homage to the leader.
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran along with his party functionaries paid homage to MGR at his statue in Manjakuppam in Cuddalore district. VK Sasikala, former interim general secretary of AIADMK, paid her homage to MGR at his memorial in T Nagar.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message, said, “MGR was a true icon of Tamil cinema and a visionary leader. His films, particularly those on social justice and empathy, won hearts beyond the silver screen. As a leader and CM, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s growth and development. His work continues to inspire us.”
MSME Minister T M Anbarasan and HR and CE Minister PK Sekbar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya and senior government officials paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of the late leader here, placed close to a life-size statue of the former CM, on the premises of the state-run Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.
Talking to reporters here, Sasikala said she is still confident of bringing all leaders of the party together to defeat the DMK and that unity among the leaders alone could realise the goal of trouncing the DMK.