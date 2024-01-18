Tamil Nadu: AIADMK leaders, past & present, pay homage to MGR

CHENNAI: As usual, the present and past leaders of AIADMK celebrated the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran separately on Wednesday. Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to the statue of MGR at the party headquarters here and cut a 107 kg cake to mark the 107th birth anniversary of the late leader and distributed it among the party cadre.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam along with his close aides and supporters garlanded the statue of MGR on Anna Salai and paid his homage to the leader.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran along with his party functionaries paid homage to MGR at his statue in Manjakuppam in Cuddalore district. VK Sasikala, former interim general secretary of AIADMK, paid her homage to MGR at his memorial in T Nagar.