Tamil Nadu: Bus conductor held after boy pushed out of moving bus dies

CHENNAI: Two days after a 14-year-old boy died at Stanley Government Hospital, the city police on Wednesday arrested a 53-year-old bus conductor for allegedly pushing the boy off an MTC bus.

Police said the deceased, C Vishal, resided at Thiruvalluvar Street in Korukkupet and studied class 10 at a government school in Tondiarpet. On Saturday, Vishal took a route number 44 bus from Tondiarpet bus depot to return home after school. When the bus passed the Power House Bus Stop, the boy fell off the bus and came under the back tyre of the vehicle.