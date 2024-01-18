Tamil Nadu: Bus conductor held after boy pushed out of moving bus dies

CHENNAI: Two days after a 14-year-old boy died at Stanley Government Hospital, the city police on Wednesday arrested a 53-year-old bus conductor for allegedly pushing the boy off an MTC bus.
Police said the deceased, C Vishal, resided at Thiruvalluvar Street in Korukkupet and studied class 10 at a government school in Tondiarpet. On Saturday, Vishal took a route number 44 bus from Tondiarpet bus depot to return home after school. When the bus passed the Power House Bus Stop, the boy fell off the bus and came under the back tyre of the vehicle.
Vishal was admitted to Stanley Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. However, before breathing his last, the boy told his father, Chandran, that the conductor of the bus pushed him off the vehicle as he did not heed the conductor’s instruction to not travel on the footboard. The police also recorded a dying declaration from the boy in this regard.
R K Nagar police arrested the conductor, Anbazhagan, under IPC 304 (2) . He has been remanded to judicial custody.