Tamil Nadu CM announces solatium for kin of 5 killed in accidents

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of three people from Madurai who drowned in the Amaravathi river, near Dharapuram, in Tirupur district, on Tuesday.

The dead were R Bakkiaraj (39), R Chinna Karuppu (31) and A Hari (16) - all from Alankulam in Madurai. They had entered the river for a bath.

The CM also announced Rs 2 lakh each to families of two people who lost their lives in a bus accident in Nilgiris district on Monday.