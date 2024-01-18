Tamil Nadu CM announces solatium for kin of 5 killed in accidents

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of three people from Madurai who drowned in the Amaravathi river, near Dharapuram, in Tirupur district, on Tuesday.
The dead were R Bakkiaraj (39), R Chinna Karuppu (31) and A Hari (16) - all from Alankulam in Madurai. They had entered the river for a bath.
The CM also announced Rs 2 lakh each to families of two people who lost their lives in a bus accident in Nilgiris district on Monday.
The dead were bus driver Nagaraj (49) and a passenger P Balaji (51). They were electrocuted as an electric wire fell on the TNSTC bus after it struck an electric pole at Cherampadi village, near Gudalur, at night.
The bus was heading to Gudalur from Ayyankolly. It was giving way to a vehicle coming from the opposite direction when the accident occurred.
Balaji was a resident of Cherangode in Nilgiris.