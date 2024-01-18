Tamil Nadu: New zipline ride to boost eco-tourism in Nadugani

“We have been conducting the trial run since January 11. We have applied to the district tourism department to get approval for an adventure tourism operator. They will be inspecting the site at the end of this month,” said Nadugani forest range officer Veermani.

“We hope the state forest department would provide the nod as we have met all the norms on safety, first aid etc. Tourists can take the zipline ride which is about 295 m on one side (starting point to the ending point) and 250 m in the return direction. We have fixed Rs 300 for a one-minute ride,” he said.

The park is run by tribal people who have come together under the Eco Development Committee.