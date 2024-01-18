Tamil Nadu: Three days on, principal booked under Pocso yet to be held

VILLUPURAM: The parents of Class 10 students of a private CBSE school in Rettanai block of Tindivanam alleged that the principal has not been arrested even after three days of registering a complaint against him for sexually harassing their daughters.
The principal, Karthikeyan Shanmugam, was booked under the Pocso Act on Monday, based on a complaint by the survivors’ parents on January 14.
Sources said the abuse had been going on for the last four months, and unable to bear it any longer, the students opened up to their parents.
“The perpetrator is going to the survivors’ houses, pressuring them to withdraw the case, and take a compensation. But we are not going to back off,” said a relative of one of the survivors. The parents have appealed to the SP for his immediate arrest.