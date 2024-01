CHENNAI: The Annual Status of Education Report ‘Beyond Basics’ 2023 survey released on Wednesday showed a notable variation in educational preference among Tamil Nadu’s youth in class 11 or higher as compared to the national average.

The report showed 72.7% of TN students opted for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses in contrast to the national scenario, in which most students in this age group (55.7%) lean towards the arts/humanities stream.

While 24% of boys in TN said they wanted to become engineers, 21% of girls wanted to become doctors and 23.3% nurses. Only 11.5% of TN students preferred arts and humanities and 7.3% commerce. While 5.6% of surveyed youth said they were enrolled in vocational training or other related courses across the country, this number was only 1.8% in TN.