Tasty Tamil tales for tiny tots

On the enchanting world of children’s literature, a heartwarming revolution is underway — one that transcends the pages and captures the essence of a rich culinary heritage. Authors, storytellers, readers, indie and children’s publishers, and illustrators speak to us about the growing trend of Tamil culinary representation in children’s books – English and Tamil.
One page at a time
Ramya Karthikeyan, founder of Agan Adhigaram, a budding publishing venture in Chengalpattu, sees food as more than just sustenance — it’s a gateway to meaningful dialogue. This belief vividly echoes in the publishing house’s second book titled, I. This interactive book is more than a literary creation; it’s a journey for young minds into the five Tamil landscapes — Kurinji, Mullai, Marudham, Neithal, and Paalai. Central to its narrative is an exploration of vegetation, its profound impact on people’s lives, and the intricate ways in which communities built their existence around the resources available to them.
Emphasising the importance of passing down the wisdom of our food heritage to children, Ramya says, “In the bygone days, people savoured nutritious foods indigenous to their surroundings. Fast forward to the present, globalisation and technological strides have reshaped our food landscape, making everything accessible at all times.”
Abundant tales surround us, and it’s an undeniable truth that food serves as an exceptional catalyst for conversation. This truth becomes evident every time storyteller Priya Muthukumar introduces the topic of food in her sessions.
“Food establishes an immediate connection and fosters a sense of belonging. Those involved in the literary domain are diligently working to ensure that content is not only relevant but also realistic and relatable, enhanced by impactful illustrations. Within the pages of these books, you uncover aspects previously unknown to you. Much like kitchens and recipes, each book is unique, offering a distinct perspective,” says the founder of Storipur.
Bite-sized bonding
For Avanti Natarajan, a mother navigating the joys of parenting an eight-year-old, food has evolved beyond a mere necessity — it’s become a shared experience to foster connections within her family. “Food serves as a constant bonding point for us. Reading books together not only introduces her to local cuisines but also nurtures a sense of mindful eating. Some of our favourites include Paati’s Rasam, My Grandmother Can’t Cook, and Thatha’s Pumpkin.”
Among all the genres, Vivvaan Bajpayee, a class six student from Bengaluru, finds a particular fondness for food-related tales. “Food books have this unique ability to make me feel hungry. I believe in synesthesia; it’s like when you see the illustrations, you can also taste them. Books like Paati’s Rasam or My Grandmother Can’t Cook transport me back to my vacations in Chennai. I savour the memories of my paati’s soft dosa and my uncle’s uthappam. These stories strengthen my connection with food and sprinkle generous helpings of nostalgia,” beams Vivvaan.
With an insatiable appetite for books, Vivvaan is on a reviewing spree at @vivie.reads. He passionately believes that children’s books have a universal appeal, extending beyond just young readers to captivate adults as well. According to him, integrating a recipe or a touch of tradition can be a secret ingredient to keep the attention of readers of all ages.
Saritha Rao, author of Karukku Norukku, chimes in, “Numerous adults connect with children’s books because they evoke cherished memories of their childhood. The enchanting aspect of food is its ageless allure — it’s a universal emotion that unites us all. That’s precisely why I believe we should approach it without being overly conscious of the impact it might have on children; otherwise, the magic is lost. It should be a delightful, open-to-interpretation experience, free from preachiness. To truly make an impact, you need to tap into the inner child within each of us.”
Vivvaan recommends
My Grandmother Can’t Cook by Indu Balachandran
Thatha’s Pumpkin by Lalita Iyer
The Lion’s Feast by Lavanya Karthik
Paati’s Rasam by Dhwani Sabesh and Janaki Sabesh
Rainbow Sambhar by Antra Khurana and Mathangi Subramanian
Illustrating an impact
Beyond the captivating narrative, an integral aspect of captivating a child’s interest lies in the allure of vibrant illustrations. Vibha Surya, the artist behind Karukku Norukku and What Did the Monster Child Eat Today, provides a glimpse into her creative process. “I delve into my own childhood memories, imagining and recalling how I looked and behaved. Additionally, I keenly observe children as they engage with food — their eating habits, mannerisms, and the joy they find in the experience. Since many foods inherently have brown hues, which can pose a challenge in terms of visual appeal, I experiment with playful backgrounds. Recognising red as an appetising colour, I often opt for red or orange backgrounds in these books,” she elaborates.
Vibha does thorough research, examining the history, visual aesthetics, and variations of featured dishes. Her keen sensitivity extends to understanding what to avoid, ensuring cultural respect.
Anusha Velusamy, founder of The Little Dipper Publishing and an author, sees the synergy between food, storytelling, and children as a perfect love triangle. “Deciphering what resonates in children’s literature is challenging. Kids gravitate towards books that spark their curiosity, while caregivers seek educational value. The priorities may differ, but as indie publishers, we bear the significant responsibility of presenting meaningful content,” she says.
Representation matters
Children’s books centered around food play a vital role in nurturing inclusivity, creating an understanding, and introducing them to new cuisines, and fostering acceptance among children from diverse backgrounds. Thirupurasundari Sevvel, a collector of children’s books, children’s book author, translator, and the general secretary of the Madras Literary Society, emphasises that a book’s success in making a change hinges on its intent, representation, relatability, and validation from children.
While each book is a beautiful creation, Thirupurasundari advocates for the inclusion of different voices with different practices to share varied stories. She points out that just as it’s crucial to mention turkey during Thanksgiving, the joy of relishing idli and kari kuzhambu during Deepavali should not be overlooked. She envisions a diverse mix of cultures, and what better conduit than through the delightful world of food?
The emergence of a few dedicated advocates striving to address the void in Tamil children’s literature is a promising development. It’s equally uplifting to witness a growing trend among the global diaspora, indicating an increased interest in these books.
Reflecting on her journey of curating Tamil books for her child, Monisha expresses excitement over the remarkable shift — from only three books initially to now boasting a substantial and diverse collection at home.
Growing recognition of Tamil children’s books is fueled by increased awareness about reading benefits for babies, the advantages of bilingualism, and a parental commitment to preserving their mother tongue.
“I often hear this sentiment from many expat parents, as their exposure to their mother tongue is limited, and books serve as a crucial means of connection. A trend that I’m witnessing, and anticipate will continue to evolve, is the interactive nature of Tamil children’s books. This includes features like lift-the-flaps and push-pull mechanisms, designed to captivate even the littlest readers,” she affirms.
Here’s to more books in Tamil and more food stories that open the doors of imagination and understanding for generations to come.
Longing for more
While children’s literature in English abundantly features mentions of food, the scenario takes a somber turn in Tamil literature for children. Ranjita Manoharan, a literature student raised on a literary diet of Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl, expresses the challenge of finding a similar culinary richness in Tamil literature for children.
“English Breakfast became a part of my world through those books. It’s disheartening that I couldn’t discover a similar culinary journey in my mother tongue. Back then, storytelling predominantly occurred orally, often accompanied by nila soru during Chitra Pournami. Gathered on the terrace, our grandfather would serve us our beloved kalanda sadam (mixed rice) while weaving spontaneous tales,” she reminisces.
Indian children’s book publishers like Karadi Tales, Tulika, Pratham — among a few others — are painting a promising picture with Tamil culinary representation in their English and translated works in regional language. But, despite a handful of Tamil indie children’s publishing houses like Zhagaram Books and Emmozhi Publications, to name a few, striving to take the Tamil language to this generation, the options for food-themed books in Tamil literature for children remain limited.
Monisha Monikantarajan, a children’s book author, blogger, and AMI-certified Montessori assistant, shares, “During my first pregnancy, I eagerly sought age-appropriate children’s books in Tamil. To my dismay, there were only a few options, let alone books delving into Tamil cuisine or Montessori-friendly children’s literature. I longed for a book that could seamlessly introduce Tamil culture through the lens of food.”
Inspired by the scarcity of suitable options, Monisha embarked on creating Tamil books for her daughter, aligning with Montessori principles and rooted in Tamil culture. Among her initial creations was Vaazhai Ilai Virundhu, a book seamlessly weaving numbers from one to 10 in Tamil through a culinary journey on a banana leaf, accompanied by a simple yet engaging storyline.
As a parent and writer, Monisha feels that we need inclusive books so that children can see themselves. “This is evident from the several reviews I’ve heard from parents as to how their children can relate to the food quickly and the familiarity with the story setting in Vaazhai Ilai Virundhu. The book also breaks gender stereotypes associated with household chores and portrays meaningful ways for children to contribute to the chores as well,” she suggests.
Expressing a shared perspective, Anusha remarks, “I’ve noticed a prevalent focus on vegetarian food in most children’s books, and it leaves me curious. There’s a genuine need for more representation of meat-based dishes. The potential for diverse culinary narratives is vast. Witnessing an increasing number of regional language authors crafting concept-based tales around local food is truly heartening. What we need now is more translated works to ensure these stories are accessible to a wider audience.”