Tasty Tamil tales for tiny tots

On the enchanting world of children’s literature, a heartwarming revolution is underway — one that transcends the pages and captures the essence of a rich culinary heritage. Authors, storytellers, readers, indie and children’s publishers, and illustrators speak to us about the growing trend of Tamil culinary representation in children’s books – English and Tamil.

One page at a time

Ramya Karthikeyan, founder of Agan Adhigaram, a budding publishing venture in Chengalpattu, sees food as more than just sustenance — it’s a gateway to meaningful dialogue. This belief vividly echoes in the publishing house’s second book titled, I. This interactive book is more than a literary creation; it’s a journey for young minds into the five Tamil landscapes — Kurinji, Mullai, Marudham, Neithal, and Paalai. Central to its narrative is an exploration of vegetation, its profound impact on people’s lives, and the intricate ways in which communities built their existence around the resources available to them.

Emphasising the importance of passing down the wisdom of our food heritage to children, Ramya says, “In the bygone days, people savoured nutritious foods indigenous to their surroundings. Fast forward to the present, globalisation and technological strides have reshaped our food landscape, making everything accessible at all times.”