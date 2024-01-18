TN to share insights on strengthening economies through SMEs at Davos

CHENNAI: After the success of Global Investors Meet, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa will be sharing the state government’s insights on strengthening global economies through small and medium enterprises in advanced manufacturing and discuss how governments can help accelerate responsible industry transformation during the World Economic Forum in Davos starting from Monday.

This will be the third time the state is participating in the World Economic Form Annual Meeting, which will convene under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’ to provide the crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles of transparency, consistency and accountability.

Rajaa will also share his insights on Frontier Technologies in Operations - to discuss future of manufacturing with CXOs from Qualcomm, Analog Device, Hitachi, Borgwarner, RGP Group etc.