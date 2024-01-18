TN to share insights on strengthening economies through SMEs at Davos

CHENNAI: After the success of Global Investors Meet, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa will be sharing the state government’s insights on strengthening global economies through small and medium enterprises in advanced manufacturing and discuss how governments can help accelerate responsible industry transformation during the World Economic Forum in Davos starting from Monday.
This will be the third time the state is participating in the World Economic Form Annual Meeting, which will convene under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’ to provide the crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles of transparency, consistency and accountability.
Rajaa will also share his insights on Frontier Technologies in Operations - to discuss future of manufacturing with CXOs from Qualcomm, Analog Device, Hitachi, Borgwarner, RGP Group etc.
The focus during WEF is global capability centres as the state wants to generate high-end jobs and is targeting high-end manufacturing. The minister has also been invited by DP World to speak on “India-Brazil-South Africa: High-growth Markets Shaping the G20 & Global Agenda” along with Ministers of the Brazilian and South African government.
The event will showcase TN’s growth story and learn from leadership across the world. Tamil Nadu Lounge will be hosting two events on R&D, innovation and knowledge economy in partnership with Indiaspora, Swiss-Indo Chamber of Commerce, PwC, leading companies and other stakeholders.
Based on the success of GIM 2024, global CEOs have sought to meet the high-level delegation of the Government of Tamil Nadu and fixed 25+ meetings spread over three days.
These CXOs come from various sectors such as IT, automobile, renewables, electronics, GCC, investment funds, healthcare etc. Guidance has set up a Tamil Nadu lounge at Promenade 62 (which will be opposite to India Lounge - P63) and has taken a billboard at Belvedere Hotel to project TN.