Two spectators killed at illegal manju virattu in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: Two spectators, including a 12-year-old boy, were gored to death at an illegal manju virattu event on Wednesday. The event was held near the venue at which the Sivaganga district administration was conducting a manju virattu at Siravayal village of Tirupattur taluk.

According to police, the deceased child was identified as R Rahul of Valayapatti. The second victim has not yet been identified. As the event organised by the district administration was being conducted on a piece of open land in Siravayal, bull owners started releasing the animals, that had been rejected, and conducting an impromptu bull run.

In the process, several spectators sustained injuries. Officials said as many as 110 persons sustained injuries in the main event as well as the illegal one.