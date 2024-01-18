Two spectators killed at illegal manju virattu in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: Two spectators, including a 12-year-old boy, were gored to death at an illegal manju virattu event on Wednesday. The event was held near the venue at which the Sivaganga district administration was conducting a manju virattu at Siravayal village of Tirupattur taluk.
According to police, the deceased child was identified as R Rahul of Valayapatti. The second victim has not yet been identified. As the event organised by the district administration was being conducted on a piece of open land in Siravayal, bull owners started releasing the animals, that had been rejected, and conducting an impromptu bull run.
In the process, several spectators sustained injuries. Officials said as many as 110 persons sustained injuries in the main event as well as the illegal one.
In comparison, 84 people were injured at the world-famous Alanganallur Jallikattu, which was also held on Wednesday.
The Alanganallur jallikattu, considered the most prestigious of the bull taming events, saw only 810 bulls released this year, compared to 817 at Avaniyapuram and 840 at Palamedu this year. The second prize winner at Alanganallur, Abichithar claimed he had tamed more bulls than the first prize winner but officials said their count was correct.
Jallikattu ipl?
Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who attended the Alanganallur jallikattu, told media that a special premier league, on the lines of the Indian Premier League, is under consideration for jallikattu