What impelled Periyar University to enter into MoU with private? asks Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court questioned Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan as to what impelled him to enter into an MoU with private persons even before getting permission from the government and the syndicate of the varsity.

Jagannathan was recently arrested by the police on charges of misappropriation of funds and caste abuse.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh raised the question when a petition filed by the VC seeking to quash the first information report (FIR) registered against him by the Karuppur police station on the complaints of funds misappropriation and caste abuse came up for hearing.

“What impelled the university to proceed further and enter into the MoU before obtaining the permission,” the judge wondered.

He also asked whether any monetary transaction was taken place between the Periyar University Technological Entrepreneurship Research (PUTER) Foundation (of which the VC is a director) and the private persons with whom the MoU was entered into.

ALSO READ | Periyar varsity on radar, now for scam in govt scheme

Senior counsel A Natarajan, appearing for the VC, replied that not a single rupee was transacted so far.

He said all the relevant papers have been submitted to the Syndicate of the university regarding the establishment of PUTER Foundation and clearance was taken for starting the foundation.

Regarding signing of MoUs, he said Jagannathan, in his capacity as VC, has not signed any papers.

He also noted that the foundation was started in 2023 since ten years were passed without any initiative even after the Higher Education department issued the GO for setting up such facility in 2013 with a fund allocation of Rs. 14.70 lakh.

Certain other universities were also granted the funds for setting up similar facilities, he said.

Natarajan also noted that the police case was intentional and in the case of any violations of the procedure, the Higher Education department could have asked for explanation.

ALSO READ | Periyar varsity V-C held at Ponmudy’s behest: TN BJP president K Annamalai

However, Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodharan, representing the Police, submitted that the PUTER Foundation was started in 2023 in a hurry by changing the name from PUTER Park.

Without getting any sanction either from the Syndicate or the Government, the VC and four others accused in the FIR started the Foundation and they have been functioning as its directors.

He informed that MoUs were signed with four private persons and sub-contracts were also awarded; and transactions have taken place.

“The Police have been investigating into the money transaction aspect,” he told the court.

A building was raised in about 2024 grounds of land without getting any permission, he alleged.

After the submissions, the judge said he required time to go through the case documents and so adjourned the matter to Friday.

Earlier, he remarked that he found no grounds for registered the case against the VC for caste abuse under the SC/ST (PoA) Act.

He also stated how the FIR could be quashed when the matter is still under investigation.

Jagannathan was arrested by the Karuppur Police on December 26 but was granted interim bail by the judicial magistrate, refusing to remand him in judicial custody.

By R Sivakumar