752 MoUs for translating books inked at Chennai International Book Fair

CHENNAI: A total of 752 MoUs were signed to translate Tamil literature to foreign languages and vice versa in the second edition of the Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) that concluded at the Nadambakkam trade centre on Thursday.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced that steps will be taken to showcase the literary works of school students from the state and across the world at next year’s fair.

Last year, a total of 365 MoUs were signed to translate various books, and the state government had provided grant to translate Tamil books.

Speaking at the event, Youth Welfare and Sports Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said DMK has been historically giving importance to speech, writing, and reading. “CM MK Stalin had asked the party youth wing to open libraries in all the 234 constituencies to mark the centenary year of Kalaingar. We have started 15 libraries so far. We have also started a new journey as publisher, as we have started Muthamizh Aringar Publications to take Dravidian thoughts to the youngsters,” he said.