84 died in accidents in TN's Nellai, 64% youngsters: Nellai deputy commissioner

TIRUNELVELI: Observing the National Road Safety month on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli, Adharsh Pachera advised commuters and pedestrians against violating traffic rules in a bid to create the city accident free.

"In 2023, 84 people died in road accidents in the city. So far in 2024, four people have perished in road accidents. About 64% of accident victims are youngsters. We can avoid such loss of lives by following traffic rules and cooperating with traffic police," he said. Smart Cycles founder Kathiresan cautioned bike riders and asked parents not to encourage teenagers to ride bikes.

Pachera distributed saplings and sweets to those riders who wore helmets during the event, which was sponsored by Smart Cycles, and also interacted with autorickshaw drivers. The New Indian Express and Dinamani were the media partners, and TNIE's marketing manager A Balaji, sales manager R Sriguru, and other staff were present at the programme along with traffic police inspectors Pechimuthu and Chelladurai.