ASI mulls interpretation centre at Kambar Medu in TN's Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is planning to set up an interpretation centre in Kambar Medu in Therazhundur, believed to be the birthplace of 12th-century poet Kambar.

Kambar Medu in Kuthalam block is a protected site under the control of the ASI. Governor RN Ravi visited the site on Wednesday and garlanded the statue of the ancient poet.

During the governor’s visit, archaeologists shared their vision of setting up an interpretation centre at Kambar Medu. Despite the discoveries made between 1982-84, archaeologists have not confirmed the site as the birthplace of Kambar yet. They have hinted at the possibility of future excavations at the site.

“An extensive system would help in promoting the archaeological discoveries made at the site over 40 years ago. The site will gain more prominence in future,” a source from the ASI said.

Past excavations by ASI archaeologists CL Suri and P Narayana Babu in 1982-1984 unearthed ceramics, ornaments, terracotta objects, and a soakage pit. A Manimandapam with an idol dedicated to Kambar was established a few hundred metres away from Kambar Medu in 2006. Locals are demanding promotion of Therazhundur and organisation of Kambar festival on a grander scale.