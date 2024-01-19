Boy, 6, run over by school van near house in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: A six-year-old boy died after he was run over by his school van near his house at Palladam on Thursday evening.

The boy R Saicharan was the eldest son of Ramar and his wife Sailaja who are residents of Elumalaiyan Nagar at Pechankattupalayam in Palladam, said police. Saicharan was an upper kindergarten student at a private school in Palladam. The parents used to sent the boy by school van.

On Thursday evening, Saisharan got down from the vehicle and walked in front of the vehicle. Driver Mani didn’t notice Saicharan and moved the vehicle, and ran over him.

Locals raised alarm and rescued the boy who suffered injuries on the head and neck. He was taken to Tiruppur Medical College Hospital, but was declared dead. Palladam police arrested the driver.