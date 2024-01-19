Coimbatore city municipal corporation warns contractors against forming cartel

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city municipal corporation (CCMC) commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran has warned contractors against forming a cartel to take up works and ordered an inquiry after it came to light that a WhatsApp group of contractors has been created for allegedly sharing details of tenders they are interested to bid for.

According to sources, on January 14, a WhatsApp group named ‘CCMC Tender Members’ was created with 190 members, mostly contractors.

The admin, who is believed to be a contractor, shared a document which was recently uploaded by CCMC on its website listing the proposed development works in the year.

The admin then asked each contactor to share which project he/she was interested in bidding for. A few of them mentioned a few specific works in the corporation. Screen shots of the conversations were leaked on Wednesday, and it was flayed by several quarters including social activists. They urged the government to prevent cartelisation.

SP Thiyagarajan, a social activist said, “It is a serious matter if the intention is to create a syndicate for participating in tender process. To prevent such practices, the e-tender method was introduced. Pre-discussion among contractors in participation of each tender is a violation of rules. It should be investigated.”