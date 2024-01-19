DMK is making jallikattu a family fest: AIADMK

MADURAI: Former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar has alleged that the DMK is making jallikattu like it is a family festival.

Flagging off an awareness campaign on the occasion of AIADMK founder MGR’s birth anniversary, he said, “There was confusion and violation at Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur. The DMK government organised ‘semmozhi maanadu’ like its family function. Similarly, it is trying to make jallikattu also a family function.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that every collector in the district would visit their village, stay there and redress grievances. “ Why hasn’t Stalin implemented this scheme so far,”Udhayakumar asked.

CM to unveil jallikattu arena on January 24

Madurai: Chief Minister MK Stalin will unveil the newly constructed Kalaignar Nootrandu Earuthaluvuthal Arangam at Alanganallur Keelakarai on January 24 . In a press statement, collector MS Sangeetha said that after unveiling the stadium, jallikattu events will commence in the facility following government rules and regulations. Interested eligible tamers and bull owners have been asked to register their names on madurai.nic.in from 12 pm on January 19 to 12 pm on January 24 with medical certificates and documents.