DMK not against Ram temple, against demolishing mosque to build it: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Talking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, union minister L Murugan called Udhayanidhi’s statement about Ram temple regressive.
Sports Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin flagging off a rally in connection with the DMK’s youth conference, on Anna Salai in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | Express)
CHENNAI: DMK is not against Ram temple, but only against constructing a temple by demolishing a mosque, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after flagging off a torch rally in connection with the DMK’s youth wing rally, he said, “DMK is not against any belief or religion. We don’t have a problem with a temple coming up in Ayodhya. But, we don’t approve of it coming up after demolishing a mosque.” Echoing the sentiments expressed by DMK’s Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu, Udhayanidhi reiterated, “Our treasurer (T R Baalu) has clearly said that spiritualism and politics should not be mixed.”

Talking about the torch rally, Udhayanidhi said it is expected to reach Salem on Saturday after passing through Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts. It would traverse 316 km and the cadre would hand over the torch to him at the conference. Later, in a post on X platform, Udhayanidhi urged party cadre to work hard to restore the state’s rights which have been taken away in the last nine years.

Talking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, union minister L Murugan called Udhayanidhi’s statement about Ram temple regressive. BJP’s TN unit chief K Annamalai said the temple was constructed only after the Supreme Court’s order. Annamalai also said he had no dream of becoming CM and his primary task was to develop the party and create leaders.

