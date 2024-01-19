Five bikers killed in accidents in TN's Dharmapuri, Namakkal

NAMAKKAL/DHARMAPURI: Five bikers have lost their lives in Namakkal and Dharmapuri districts. Three people died after two motorcycles collided head on along the Pudhansandhai-Senthamagalam road in Namakkal in the late hours of Wednesday. The dead were bikers S David (25), V Saravanan (17) and Gowtham.

David and Saravanan were travelling from Pudhansandhai to Senthamangalam on a motorcycle. Their bike hit another two-wheeler on which three people Poovarasan (25), Mohan (25), Gowtham (25) were travelling to Pudhusandhai in the opposite lane. The accident reportedly occurred while the duo’s bike was attempting to overtake a car near Jangalapuram junction, said police sources.

All the five youths sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to various hospitals. David and Saravanan were rushed to the Namakkal Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, they died shortly after being admitted. Saravanan, a class 11 student, belonged to Pachudiayampatti. Gowtham was admitted in the Senthamangalam government hospital and died during treatment on Thursday morning. Pooavarasan and Mohan were rushed to a private hospital in Namakkal where their condition is stable.