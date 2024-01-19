Five bikers killed in accidents in TN's Dharmapuri, Namakkal

NAMAKKAL/DHARMAPURI: Five bikers have lost their lives in Namakkal and Dharmapuri districts. Three people died after two motorcycles collided head on along the Pudhansandhai-Senthamagalam road in Namakkal in the late hours of Wednesday. The dead were bikers S David (25), V Saravanan (17) and Gowtham.
David and Saravanan were travelling from Pudhansandhai to Senthamangalam on a motorcycle. Their bike hit another two-wheeler on which three people Poovarasan (25), Mohan (25), Gowtham (25) were travelling to Pudhusandhai in the opposite lane. The accident reportedly occurred while the duo’s bike was attempting to overtake a car near Jangalapuram junction, said police sources.
All the five youths sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to various hospitals. David and Saravanan were rushed to the Namakkal Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, they died shortly after being admitted. Saravanan, a class 11 student, belonged to Pachudiayampatti. Gowtham was admitted in the Senthamangalam government hospital and died during treatment on Thursday morning. Pooavarasan and Mohan were rushed to a private hospital in Namakkal where their condition is stable.
Meanwhile, two other young men died after their bike collided with a car along the Kambainallur-Morappur road in Dharmapuri district. The dead were K Sujith (19) and M Mohan Sundharam (21), natives of Vertharampatti village.
“They were en route to Kamabainallur along with two other friends on two bikes. The duo were travelling at excessive speed and collided with a car which had suddenly stopped. In the impact they fell under an oncoming bus and suffered grievous injuries. They were rushed to the Primary Health-care Centre at Kambainallur for first-aid and then transferred to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. However, they died soon,” said police sources.