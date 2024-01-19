IIT-M invites applications for 720 online courses

CHENNAI: Enrolment for National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), an initiative of Ministry of Education, has been invited by IIT Madras for 720 online certificate courses. The admissions are for January-April 2024 semester.

With over 720 courses across engineering, science, humanities, and management disciplines, NPTEL aims to provide advanced learning opportunities to over 30 lakh learners this semester.

The websites to enrol are http://nptel.ac.in/ (or) SWAYAM - http://swayam.gov.in/. The last date for enrolling is February 19.

While enrolment is free, those taking the course can take an optional certification exam by paying Rs 1,000. More than 2.5 crore learners have enrolled in NPTEL courses till date.

Last year, more than 6.75 lakh candidates appeared for the centre-based proctored exams held for 690 courses the previous year, said a press release from IIT Madras.

This semester will see new courses in subjects like Research Methodology for Planning and Architectural Studies, Computational Genomics, Structural Vibration, Applied Statistical Thermodynamics, Games and Information, and Experimental Robotics.