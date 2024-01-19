Labourer’s body found in TN, suspect dies by suicide

COIMBATORE: The body of a construction worker was found partially buried at a site at Allappalayam village near Annur in Coimbatore district. As the police conducted a probe one of the suspects died by suicide in Nilgiris on Tuesday. A hunt for another suspect in the suspected murder case is on.

The body of Ashok Kumar (48), who belonged to Rathinapuri in Coimbatore City, was exhumed by the police on Thursday. The suspect who killed himself has been identified as Sathish.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the three construction workers who were under the influence of alcohol fought with each other a few days ago, leading to the murder, police said. The crime came to light after M Nagaraj, a village administrative officer (VAO) of Allappalayam village in Annur Taluk, was informed on the discovery of a partially buried, decomposing body at a work site.

Nagaraj reached the spot on Wednesday evening along with the police, conducted an inquiry with the landowner and site engineer Prakadeesh, and learned that three workers were working and staying there. The trio were Ashok Kumar, who was murdered, Sathish and Murugaiyan — the latter two are from Nagapattinam district.