Modi to launch revamped DD Podhigai channel as DD Tamil in Chennai

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped DD Podhigai Channel as DD Tamil, along with 12 Akashvani FM projects in eight states and four DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir in Chennai on Friday. He will also lay the foundation stone for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 states under the BIND scheme, costing Rs 179.79 crore.

The DD Tamil revamp has been carried out at a cost of Rs 39.71 crore, and the 12 Akashvani FM projects and DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of Rs 37.09 crore and Rs 23.02 crore respectively.

The new FM transmitters in eight states will cover over 45,000 sq km, reaching 1.4 crore people, increasing total coverage to 60.5% by area and 74.75% by population.

The new FM transmitter projects to come up under the BIND scheme are located in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Of these, three are allotted to Tamil Nadu at Yercaud, Kumbakonam, and Vellore at a total cost of Rs 49.26 crore.

TNCC’s SC wing to fly ‘Go back Modi’ balloons

Chennai:The SC wing of TNCC has organised a “Go back Modi” protest on Friday. Party cadre have readied black balloons with the slogan. In a press statement, TNCC’s SC wing president MP Ranjan Kumar expressed dissatisfaction with the union government, citing its failure to fulfil promises related to job opportunities for the country’s youth.