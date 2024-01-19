Mumbai & Kovai police probe Hindu outfit plaint

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore and Mumbai police are conducting joint investigation after a member of a Hindu outfit claimed that he received a phone call threatening about bomb explosions in Mumbai.

According to sources in the police department, Colony Subramaniam, a functionary of Hindu Makkal Katchi (Tamilagam) who lives in Singanallur, received an anonymous phone call on Saturday where a Hindi-speaking person introduced himself to be a member of Al Qaeda and threatened that bombs would explode in Mumbai soon. As he was taken aback, Subramaniam gave the phone to his friend Senthil Kumar to speak to the caller and he was told the same. Subramaniam then informed Coimbatore city police and they alerted their Mumbai counterparts.

Sources added that special intelligence cell (SIC) of the Coimbatore city police approached the private telecom service provider, but could not get any details about the caller as the call was made through internet. SIC police and Mumbai police are questioning Subramaniam and Senthil Kumar.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in city in view of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, at the Sangemeswarar temple in Kottaimedu (where a car exploded in 2022), and for the Republic Day celebrations. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel and sniffer dogs are conducting searches at major temples and places where people gather in large numbers.