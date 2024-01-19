PM Modi’s visit: Security beefed up in TN's Rameswaram, Madurai

RAMANATHAPURAM/MADURAI: In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Rameswaram on Saturday, security has been beefed up in and around the region. Police personnel in the district have thoroughly searched the places in Rameswaram with the support of a bomb squad and sniffer dog.

A total of 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in all important places, and orders given to search in any building in case of suspicious incidents. Likewise, traffic has been diverted in many places, and restrictions imposed on flying drones in the region, sources said.

Further, police personnel carried out searches in various places, including the district collector’s office, Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Mattuthavani bus stand, Periyar bus stand, among others. Refugees residing in Anaiyur, Thiruvathur and Uchapatti camps were asked to stay inside the camp till the prime minister leaves from Madurai airport, sources added.

Modi, who will arrive at the Tiruchy airport on a special flight, will reach Ramanathaswamy Temple by road at 2 pm. Following this, he will stay at the Sri Ramakrishna Math and depart for Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi by Sunday morning. He is also scheduled to attend pooja at the Kothandaramaswamy temple, ahead of leaving for Madurai airport.