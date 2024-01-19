Residents in TN's Tiruchy flag corporation's 'lack of transparency' in cloth recycling schemes

TIRUCHY: Expressing disappointment over “the lack of transparency” in the corporation’s initiatives like the Wall of Happiness that encourage donation of used clothes, city residents stress the need for making public records of particulars like the quantity collected, etc.

When the matter was raised in December 2023 by a councillor, who particularly sought for details under the civic body’s 'Refuse Recycle Reuse (RRR)', a senior official informed that roughly 900 kg of clothes were collected till November 2023 from the bins placed at various micro-compost centres in the city under the initiative.

Further it was revealed that clothes collected through the initiative will be recycled into cloth bags and given away free of cost to traders. Prema A, a resident of Puthur, however, stressed the need for more information. “We neither know how many bags were made from the clothes collected under RRR scheme nor how many such recycled items have been distributed so far. They must be made public.

Otherwise, we cannot comment anything about the initiative’s significance. Further the lack of transparency in RRR and Wall of Happiness would result in malpractice. In the current scenario, how would residents know whether the clothes given for recycling reach the recycler?