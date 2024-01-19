SC man in Tamil Nadu accuses in-laws of abducting his wife

TIRUPATTUR: Claiming that his in-laws have abducted his wife after attacking him, a youth belonging to a Scheduled Caste community has filed a complaint against at Amballur police station in Tirupattur district.

Sources said the youth, M Thiyagu (21), belonging to Adidravidar community, and R Narmadha (22), belonging to Vanniyar community, hail from Shankarapuram village in Tirupattur district, and have been in an affair for the past six years.

“Despite strong objections from Narmadha’s family, the couple married in December 2023. When Narmadha’s parents filed a missing complaint, the couple appeared before a court in Vaniyambadi on December 7 and the girl expressed her desire to stay with Thiyagu,” they said.

Though the couple relocated to Dharmapuri, they allegedly faced continuous harassment from Narmadha’s family. “After returning to Shankarapuram, the situation escalated when, on Wednesday, Narmadha’s parents and relatives abducted Narmadha,” sources added.

Talking to TNIE, Thiyagu said, “I was preparing to file a complaint at the SP office. In the meantime, they suddenly entered my house and attacked me.”

Following the alleged attack, the youth filed a complaint at Amballur police station, accusing Narmadha’s father Rajendran, mother Vasantha and brothers, Govinda Raj, Prabhu, and Rajesh, and DMK panchayat council president Elumalai of abducting his wife.

The Amballur police registered a case under IPC sections 448, 294(b), and 365 against the accused. When contacted, Tirupattur Superintendent of Police Albert John told TNIE, “We will soon track Narmadha.”

Police said the girl’s father, Rajendran, has been questioned and the other suspects are on the run.