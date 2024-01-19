Sri Lanka governor vows steps to end fishers’ issues

TIRUCHY: Sri Lanka Eastern Province Governor Senthil Thondaiman on Thursday assured of steps for a special meeting between the fisheries minister of the island nation and the counterpart in India for an amicable solution to fishers’ conflict.

Addressing reporters after attending a jallikattu at Vadamalapur, Thondaiman said, “We cannot fix boundaries when it comes to good quality fishes. Fishermen of both India and Sri Lanka are arrested by the respective countries’ navy. At times they are released on humanitarian grounds. In order to arrive at an amicable solution, I will arrange for a special meeting between the ministers of both countries.”

Pointing to jallikattu organised recently in the island nation, he said it was done so to promote it as an international sport.