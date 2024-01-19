Tamil Nadu: Quorum not met, Shengottai chairperson holds post

TENKASI: The no-confidence motion against Shengottai municipality chairperson R Ramalakshmi was dropped here on Thursday as there was no quorum for the council meeting to table the motion, which was jointly moved by the DMK, AIADMK and BJP councillors. The members of the opposition parties claimed that the DMK members, who moved the motion with them, were given kickbacks by the chairperson to be absent at the meeting, and were taken on a ‘jolly tour’.

Speaking to media persons, municipal commissioner Suganthi confirmed the dropping of motion, and added that Ramalakshmi would continue as the municipality chairperson. In the 24-member council, AIADMK and DMK have 10 and 7 members, respectively. While three members from the BJP and two from the Congress were elected to the council, Ramalakshmi, who is basically from the AIADMK, and one Isakkidurai Pandian were elected as independent candidates. Ramalakshmi was made chairperson by AIADMK and BJP members. However, a few months after assuming post, she joined DMK, sources said.

Following this, about four DMK, one Congress, three BJP and 10 AIADMK members moved a no-confidence motion against Ramalakshmi last month, alleging that she was corrupt and there were no developmental activities taking place in their wards, sources added. Speaking to media persons, AIADMK councillor Sudar Oli alleged that some DMK councillors received kickbacks from Ramalakshmi to not attend the meeting and they were taken on a tour.

It may be noted that the Tirunelveli corporation DMK councillors who moved the no-confidence motion against their own party mayor P M Saravanan had also been absent at the meeting last week, and the corporation commissioner dropped the motion against him. The Tirunelveli councillors were also alleged to have received kickbacks and allegedly taken on a trip.