Tamil Nadu: Report sought to preserve buildings in Old Dhanushkodi

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a status report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2017 seeking to provide basic amenities in four government schools and to preserve the ancient buildings in Old Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district. The litigant G Thirumurugan also wanted the court to direct the government to construct a primary health centre in the area.

A bench comprising justices D Krishnakumar and K K Ramakrishnan noted that the previous division bench which heard the case had visited the spot and noted that the ancient buildings were in a dilapidated condition. The said bench had also opined that continuous monitoring was necessary in the matter. They further directed the authorities concerned to file a status report on the present situation of the schools and other buildings, and adjourned the case.

The litigant stated in his petition that 11 ancient buildings including a post office, church, temple, hospital, railway station among others, are situated in Old Dhanushkodi.

Claiming that thousands of tourists visit Old Dhanushkodi to see these buildings, he demanded the government to preserve them, along with providing basic facilities to the local schools and fishermen villages in the area.