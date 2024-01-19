Tiruppur city kids in TN more malnourished than those in villages: Poshan report

Around 1,00,040 children are found to be in good health and other conditions. However, 10,416 children were found to be affected with malnutrition. Among this, 2,485 children (16.40 per cent) are from Tiruppur city limits alone, which is much worse than the rural segment.”

He added, “When we scrutinised the result, we found that the localities where the Anganwadi centres are set up, is one of the reasons to be blamed. Garbage is seen dumped near the centre’s wall, some stormwater systems and sewage drains are located close to these centres.

A field study with workers from Anganwadi centre also highlighted that children are frequently absent due to health issues. Besides, parents who are mostly garment and sanitary workers find it hard to feed their children as they leave home early in the morning and reach home late at night.”

Elaborating on the situation, Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association (TNAWHA) state Treasurer R Bakkiyam said,

“There are many places within the city limits where garbage dumping is carried out indiscriminately. For example, garbage is dumped behind a center in Ambedkar Nagar, Subbiah Colony (PN Road). A large sewage channel runs behind an anganwadi centre in Velliangadu. Hence, children are prone to infections due to unhealthy surroundings. Despite advising the public and local sanitary workers there are no responses.”

An official from Tiruppur city corporation said, “The issue has been brought to the city mayor N Dinesh Kumar and top officials of the sanitary department. The mayor has asked the ICDS officials to give a list of names of places where garbage is dumped and those spots will be cleaned everyday.”