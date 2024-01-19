TN Governor acting like BJP state president: Manickam Tagore

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday condemned the union government for not bringing necessary development to non-BJP-ruled states in the country, and alleged that the budget devised by the Centre in the last nine years has been beneficial only to the rich and corporates.

Addressing media persons, Tagore said the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has turned out to be a BJP-RSS event as members from the parties have been distributing invitations across states.

He further criticized TN Governor R N Ravi for carrying out works like a BJP state president, thereby damaging the post of the governor.

Talking about the audio files recently released by TN BJP President K Annamalai, the MP said, “The court has already pronounced a verdict in the matter, but Annamalai is bringing up the issue again for his political benefits. He plans to divert attention from the common man’s problems, including rise in petrol prices.”