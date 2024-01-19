TN govt to meet TNSTC workers’ unions on January 19

CUDDALORE: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar has said that a tripartite discussion will be held on Friday with representatives from trade unions to resolve TNSTC workers’ demands. Speaking to reporters in Cuddalore on Thursday, he said, “Already, transport workers’ demands were fulfilled one after another. The current demand pertains to retired staff, not limited to the transport department. After assessing the government’s financial burden for additional expenses, a decision will be taken. Discussions are ongoing as the outcome will impact retired staff across various departments.”

“Heirs of staff who died on duty were recruited and exams were conducted to fill vacancies. Two out of the six demands have been met. Protests are occurring for political reasons, particularly regarding finance department-related demands, which require careful consideration,” he said. Addressing specific demands, Sivasankar said, “During the AIADMK rule, dearness allowance was halted. Now, there’s a demand to reinstate it. After resolving financial issues, dearness allowance will be provided.”

Sivasankar added that over one lakh people booked buses for intercity travel during the Pongal holidays. “Despite various challenges, drivers and conductors ensured passenger safety. To accommodate the influx, over a thousand special buses will operate in the next two days, especially to Chennai.”

He also mentioned plans to expand bus operations. “SETC buses from Kilampakkam bus stand will be joined by TNSTC from Villupuram, Kumbakonam, Salem and others. Discussions in the upcoming meeting will address issues related to operating buses from Kilampakkam, identifying step-by-step solutions.”