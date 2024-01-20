Ambasamudram custodial torture case: NHRC summons DGP on March 1

TIRUNELVELI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued summons to DGP Shankar Jiwal to appear before it on March 1 for failing to submit an action taken report on Ambasamudram custodial torture case, involving suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh, despite reminders.

Based on a petition filed by lawyer Ashish Goel, who had requested for an inquiry into the issue following newspaper reports on the victims in March 2023, the commission had sought an action report from the DGP on April 27. It sent reminders on June 23, August 3, and October 9, but to no avail.

“Media reports revealed that the police had already inquired into the matter. The commission takes a serious view of non-receipt of response to its directions by the DGP, and directs its Registry to issue summons to the DGP under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, to appear in person before the commission on March 1, along with the requisite records/report. However, in case the requisite report be received by the commission on or before February 23, his personal appearance shall stand dispensed with,” the panel said.