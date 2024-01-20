Credai Tamil Nadu boycotts pre-budget meeting

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) on Friday abstained from a pre-budget meeting of state government chaired by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the secretariat protesting composite single document system coupled with imposition of impractical valuation rates.

R Ilankovan, president of CREDAI, said that despite sincere efforts to raise the concerns with key authorities of commercial Taxes and Registration Department, it did not result in visible changes. Even the efforts to schedule a meeting with the finance secretary have been unsuccessful.

“Given the unresolved nature of these critical issues, we believe our participation in the pre-budget meeting will be unproductive. CREDAI remains committed to dialogue and believes meaningful conversations can only occur once these core concerns are addressed,” Ilankovan said.

Ahead of the upcoming state budget, the government convened the pre-budget consultation meeting with the business people. Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy was present. During the meeting, representatives of various associations expressed their gratitude to the government for extending the due date for filing GSTR-3 for the districts affected by the cyclone and heavy rains.