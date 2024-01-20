DMK forms committees for seat-sharing, manifesto

CHENNAI: The DMK has kick-started its preparatory works for the upcoming general election by forming two committees — one for engaging in discussions with alliance partners on seat allocation and the other for formulating a manifesto.

Heading the panel responsible for seat sharing is former union minister TR Baalu. DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi will lead the panel to prepare the manifesto.

Members of the seat-sharing committee include ministers KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, MRK Panneerselvam, former minister K Ponmudy, former union minister A Raja and DMK's Rajya Sabha floor leader Tiruchy Siva.

The manifesto panel will consist of ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, TRB Rajaa, Rajya Sabha MPs MM Abdullah, KRN Rajaeshkumar, former MPs TKS Elangovan, AKS Vijayan and MLAs CVMP Ezhilarasan, Ezhilan Naganathan and G Chezhiyan.

The DMK has also formed a coordinating committee to manage party affairs, comprising KN Nehru, EV Velu, Thangam Thenarasu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and former MP RS Bharathi.

