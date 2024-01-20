Encroachments, crop damage hot topics at farmers' grievance redressal meet in TN

MADURAI: Crop damage, availability of agriculture-related vehicles and encroachment of water bodies were among the major topics raised during the monthly agricultural grievances meeting held at the Madurai Collectorate on Friday.

Farmers sought measures to prevent animal intrusion on about 300 hectares of harvest-ready paddy in Thirumangalam, which was at risk of damage by wild boars.

Ahead of the meeting, senior agriculture officials stated that the district had been receiving excess rains for many months. Earlier, about 552.9 hectares witnessed crop damage, reports of which were sent to the government. Recently, rains caused crop damage in nearly six blocks in the district. Nearly 1,379 hectares of paddy suffered over 33% damage, while the damage to other crops such as cotton and maize is being calculated and inspections are underway.

During a question and answer session, several farmers raised concerns about encroachments of water bodies across Madurai. District Collector MS Sangeetha stated that according to the procedure, action is being taken to clear encroachments to aid farmers in carrying out agricultural work.

A farmer from Aritapatti village stated that his farm had collapsed during the rains, and sought compensation to fix his damaged well.

Replying to the farmers, officials from the agriculture, engineering and village panchayat departments stated there are no schemes to cover damage to farm ponds and wells.