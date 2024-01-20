Tamil Nadu

Four from Thoothukudi killed, 7 injured as car hits side wall of bridge in Thanjavur

A family of four, hailing from Thoothukudi district, were on their way to Vailankanni when the car in which they were travelling met with the accident.
The mangled remains of the ill-fated car.(Photo | EPS)
THANJAVUR: Four persons from Thoothukudi district were killed and seven others injured when the car they were traveling hit the sidewall of a small canal bridge in East Coast Road (ECR) near Manora in Thanjavur district during the early hours of Saturday.

According to sources, a family of 11 persons from Moonavayal area of Thoothukudi district were traveling to Vailankanni in a car. When the car was proceeding in ECR near Manora in Thanjavur district during the early hours of Saturday the M Chinnapandi (40), the driver of the car lost control and the car hit the road side wall of a small bridge over a canal.

In the accident driver Chinnapandi, Y Backiyaraj (64), A Gnanmbal (60), M Rani (40), M Chinnapandi (40) died on the spot. Seven others including a 7 year old boy were injured and rushed to Thanjavur Medical college hospital. Sethubavachathiram police registered a case and sent the bodies of the deceased to Pattukkottai Government hospital for postmortem. Further investigations are on.

