Four from Thoothukudi killed, 7 injured as car hits side wall of bridge in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Four persons from Thoothukudi district were killed and seven others injured when the car they were traveling hit the sidewall of a small canal bridge in East Coast Road (ECR) near Manora in Thanjavur district during the early hours of Saturday.

According to sources, a family of 11 persons from Moonavayal area of Thoothukudi district were traveling to Vailankanni in a car. When the car was proceeding in ECR near Manora in Thanjavur district during the early hours of Saturday the M Chinnapandi (40), the driver of the car lost control and the car hit the road side wall of a small bridge over a canal.

In the accident driver Chinnapandi, Y Backiyaraj (64), A Gnanmbal (60), M Rani (40), M Chinnapandi (40) died on the spot. Seven others including a 7 year old boy were injured and rushed to Thanjavur Medical college hospital. Sethubavachathiram police registered a case and sent the bodies of the deceased to Pattukkottai Government hospital for postmortem. Further investigations are on.