Grand welcome for Modi in Chennai, thousands line up on roadside to greet PM

CHENNAI: Thousands of BJP functionaries gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a grand welcome on Friday, lining up on both sides of the road on which he drove by car from Sivananda Salai to Nehru stadium to inaugurate the Khelo India games.
Commencing a three-day state visit, Modi arrived in Chennai from Bengaluru on a separate flight.
Ministers Duraimurugan, EV Velu, I Periyasamy, PK Sekarbabu, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, expelled AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam, TMC leader GK Vasan, AC Shanmugam, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi MP Paarivendhar, BJP leaders Pon Radhakrishnan and H Raja received Modi.
Modi took a helicopter to reach Adyar INS where Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed him. Modi then travelled by car to Nehru stadium.
Party cadre lined up on both sides of the road, showering flower petals on the vehicle and waving party flags. Girl students performed Barathanattiyam and folk arts and traditional music were on display. Priests were also engaged to chant mantras and hymns.
The Ram temple consecration was the main theme displayed on several banners. Models of the Ram temple and Thanjavur Big Temple were also seen on stages put up along the way for the cultural show. The 20-minute roadshow concluded at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Meanwhile, Congress functionaries were arrested on the Marina Beach for attempting to protest against Modi’s visit with black balloons. They were later released.
After inaugurating the Khelo India games, Modi went to Raj Bhavan and met party members, including BJP state president K Annamalai.
On Saturday, Modi will offer special prayers at Srirangam temple, and at Rameswaram temple on Sunday.
This is Modi’s second visit to Tamil Nadu in a month following his visit to Bharathidasan University for its 38th convocation in Tiruchy on January 2.
Denying nod for protest undemocratic, says TNCC
Chennai: TNCC president KS Alagiri on Friday criticised the police for arresting the party’s SC wing president, MP Ranjan Kumar for planning to release black balloons against Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Chennai. Alagiri’s condemnation follows police’s preventive arrest of a section of TNCC leaders and cadre to stop their protest. In a press statement, Alagiri expressed disapproval of the police action. He said every citizen has the fundamental right to protest on pertinent issues. The police denial of permission to stage protest is undemocratic, he said.