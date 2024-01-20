Grand welcome for Modi in Chennai, thousands line up on roadside to greet PM

The Ram temple consecration was the main theme displayed on several banners. Models of the Ram temple and Thanjavur Big Temple were also seen on stages put up along the way for the cultural show. The 20-minute roadshow concluded at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Meanwhile, Congress functionaries were arrested on the Marina Beach for attempting to protest against Modi’s visit with black balloons. They were later released.

After inaugurating the Khelo India games, Modi went to Raj Bhavan and met party members, including BJP state president K Annamalai.

On Saturday, Modi will offer special prayers at Srirangam temple, and at Rameswaram temple on Sunday.

This is Modi’s second visit to Tamil Nadu in a month following his visit to Bharathidasan University for its 38th convocation in Tiruchy on January 2.

Denying nod for protest undemocratic, says TNCC

Chennai: TNCC president KS Alagiri on Friday criticised the police for arresting the party’s SC wing president, MP Ranjan Kumar for planning to release black balloons against Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Chennai. Alagiri’s condemnation follows police’s preventive arrest of a section of TNCC leaders and cadre to stop their protest. In a press statement, Alagiri expressed disapproval of the police action. He said every citizen has the fundamental right to protest on pertinent issues. The police denial of permission to stage protest is undemocratic, he said.