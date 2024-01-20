Headmistress pastes memo on door of PG teacher's house in TN

COIMBATORE: Teacher associations in Coimbatore have objected to the pasting of a memo in front of the house of a postgraduate teacher facing disciplinary action over alleged improper scrutiny of the answer script for half yearly examination.

The headmistress of the government higher secondary school at Sholayar Dam at Valparai herself affixed the memo seeking an explanation after the teacher, R Vijayalakshmi, reportedly did not reply to the first one served to her.

The school education department as well as teachers' unions demanded the Chief Educational Officer to intervene. They also wanted the authorities from resorting to such demeaning action in the future.

The memo was pasted on the door of Vijayalakshmi's rented house on Thursday evening.

Sources said the memo was issued on January 2 seeking an explanation as to why she did not evaluate the answer properly. However, the teacher did not reply to the memo within the deadline of 15 days.

"Angered the HM went to the teacher's house and stuck the second memo at the door of her house seeking explanation, when the teacher was not at home," sources added.