Hoax call: Twenty ambulances rush to Valparai in TN

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed in Valparai as people watched 20 ambulances, accompanied by police and forest department officials made their way up on the ghat road with sirens blaring and beacons flashing late on Thursday night following an alert that a major accident had taken place between the 13 and 14th hairpin bends of the road. After an hour of search, the teams found out that it was a hoax call. Following their complaint, district police initiated a probe to identify the person who made the fake accident alert.

B Badhusha Khan, president of the Pollachi private ambulance vehicles operators association, said they received a message that a government bus heading to Pollachi from Valparai plunged into a deep gorge between the 13 and 14th hairpin bend of the Valparai Ghat Road around 11.30 . “The alert was given on our WhatsApp group and the caller said many passengers were trapped inside the bus and battling for life.

We experienced a similar accident in 2012. It was a reserve forest and one has to travel around 30 kilometres to reach Pollachi Government Hospital for emergency medical care.