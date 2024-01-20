Madras HC dismisses appeals against Google’s billing policy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed the appeals filed by 13 start-up companies challenging the new billing policy of Google.

A division bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Friday passed the orders dismissing the appeals filed against a single judge’s order directing the companies to approach the Competition Commission of India to resolve their dispute as the matter falls under its jurisdiction.

However, the bench extended the interim protection given to the companies from being delisted from Google Play billing system for three weeks.

The start-ups, which filed the appeals, contended Google made the Google Play billing system mandatory for exclusive processing of payments to download paid apps and in-app purchases in 2020.

However, the Competition Commission of India directed Google not to restrict the app developers from using third party billing and payment services. However, it permitted the apps developers to use the alternative billing system and user choice billing, in addition to the Google Play billing system.

The start-ups alleged Google was forcing them to agree to pay service fees for the payments made through alternative billing system, by misusing its monopoly on android platforms.