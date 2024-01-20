Madras HC issues notice to TN govt on PIL filed against felling of trees in Tiruchy's Panchapur Green Park

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday issued a notice to the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against felling of over 1,400 trees in Panchapur Green Park in Tiruchy district for the purpose of establishing a wholesale vegetable market.



The litigant, K Chandrasekar of Tiruchy, stated in his petition that in 2013, the Tiruchy corporation had constructed the park sprawling 22 acres from the Rs 50 lakh that it had collected through crowd funding and one crore rupees allotted by the government, at Ponmalai Kottam in Panchapur near Madurai-Tiruchy highway in the district.

The park was equipped with facilities like a walking track, children's play area, etc in addition to 1,450 trees planted in and around it, Chandrasekar added. But due to lack of maintenance, including overgrown bushes the park has been damaged and rendered unfit for use for the past five years.