Madras HC orders notice to government authorities on PIL over Madambakkam lake

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday, ordered notice to several government authorities, including the secretary for municipal administration and water supply, the Tambaram corporation and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, on a Public Interest Litigation seeking action for protecting Madambakkam lake discharge of sewage and contamination.

The bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice based on a petition filed by Udhayavani Subramaniam, director of Chitlapakkam Rising Charitable Trust.

Udhayavani said, “The lake that caters to the potable water requirements of Chitlapakkam residents, has become polluted owing to inflow of sewage from storm water drains and residential areas. Even though tests of water samples from the lake, proved presence of harmful materials like E. coli, the authorities concerned have not taken action to protect the water body.”

The bench directed authorities to file a counter-affidavit by March 14, when the matter will be taken up next.