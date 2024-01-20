Madras HC stays fund-misappropriation probe against Periyar varsity V-C

The judge also trashed the allegation of caste abuse raised by the complainant, Elangovan, saying that it “comes out of the blue” without any context, and such allegation was to “add spice to the complaint” to make it sound more serious.

“In the instant case, considering the materials placed, this Court finds the criminal prosecution has been instituted with an ulterior motive,” Justice Anand Venkatesh held.

He ignored the repeated requests made by Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodharan seeking a short interval so as to enable the advocate general to argue the case and present more materials.

The judge, however, said the matter is being adjourned for four weeks.

Later, when Advocate General PS Raman appeared, the judge said the prosecution can file a vacate stay petition and place all the materials on its hand. He added, “I don’t find any criminality at all (against the V-C).”

Senior counsel A Natarajan appeared for the V-C in the court. Jagannathan was arrested by the Karuppur police on December 26 based on an FIR registered against him for allegedly misappropriating funds by establishing PUTER Foundation and signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private parties without obtaining prior permission from the syndicate and the government. He was also charged under sections of SC/ST (PoA) Act for caste abuse against the complainants.

However, the judicial magistrate had released him on interim bail.

Special team completes audit at university

Salem: A four-member special team of the Directorate of Local Fund Audit completed its two-day audit of accounts of Periyar University on Friday. According to sources, the team led by Deputy Director D Leelavathi investigated allegations of misappropriation of funds and misuse of official positions, in particular, re-appointment of some professors. The team inspected vouchers related to salary paid to them, sources said Also, receipts of amount spent spent during NAAC visit to the University were also checked. The university administration did not respond to TNIE’s calls for a response. On December 26, Karuppur police arrested Vice-Chancellor of the university R Jagannathan on allegations of misappropriating funds. A case has also been registered against registrar (full additional charge) K Thangavel and two others.